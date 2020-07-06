The Maritime Assoc. of the Port of NY/NJ Reschedules 27th Annual Int'l Maritime Hall of Fame Dinner

New York, NY – July 6, 2020--The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey announced today that, due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is rescheduling its 27th Annual International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards Dinner to May 19, 2021. The dinner, which had previously been rescheduled from May 13 to September 10, 2020, will be held at its originally planned venue, the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City.



“Our top priority is to protect the welfare and safety of our community. Given the potential health risks associated with COVID-19 pandemic, our board feels it is in the best interest of our honorees, our membership and our supporters to postpone the event to the spring of 2021,” said Edward Kelly, Maritime Association Executive Director. “We look forward to recognizing the achievements of our deserving honorees next year.”



The 27th Annual International Maritime Hall of Fame Award Honorees who were initially scheduled to be recognized in 2020 will instead be honored at the event in 2021. They are:



· Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises Inc., Miami, FL

· James R. Mara, President Emeritus, Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association, Rutherford, NJ

· James I. Newsome III, President and CEO, South Carolina Ports Authority, Charleston, SC

· Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp., Athens, Greece

· Lois K. Zabrocky, President and CEO, International Seaways Inc., New York City

Previously purchased tickets, sponsorship and souvenir journal advertising sales will be automatically applied to the new date. More information can be obtained by visiting https://nymaritime.org/ or by contacting IMHOF_Awards@bsya.com or 732-817-0400. Tickets for the dinner are $440 each for MAPONY/NJ members and $490 for non-members. Tables of ten are $4,400 for members and $4,900, for non-members. Sponsorships range from $2,500 to $12,000 and advertising in the dinner journal is also available.



About the Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey:

Since 1873, Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey has been the primary voice for the commercial maritime industry for our great Port. It was initially organized as a Marine Exchange to monitor vessel arrival/departure/berthing information and to share vital information about maritime operations in the port. While it still performs the functions of a Marine Exchange, its mission has expanded so that it is now the primary advocate for the commercial maritime industry in the port, and also performs as a trade association representing our over 500 paid members to ensure the safety of navigation, the security of marine assets, the sustainability of the marine environment, and the competitiveness of the marine services.