Banyan Technology and ProShip Announce Strategic Partnership

CLEVELAND, OH (February 6, 2024) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight execution software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has announced a strategic partnership with ProShip, a renowned provider of advanced Parcel shipping solutions. This collaboration integrates Banyan's extensive less-than-truckload (LTL) services into ProShip’s advanced Parcel offering to expand shipping options for Clients.

“We are excited about the completion of the integration with ProShip,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Technology. “The partnership is about aligning our respective areas of expertise to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible in LTL and Parcel shipping.”

Banyan brings its extensive experience and innovative technology in managing LTL shipments through first-to-market API connectivity to the client base of ProShip’s advanced Parcel shipping strategy, enabling both companies to leverage their respective strengths to address the changing complexities of the shipping industry.

ProShip's expertise in Parcel shipping opens new avenues for Banyan's clients providing more flexibility and a broader range of options for Parcel shipping.

“Our partnership with Banyan represents a pivotal step in our mission to provide advanced shipping solutions to the industry,” said Bill Schroeder, President of ProShip. “The integration of Banyan's LTL services into our platform not only enhances our capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing versatile and robust solutions to our customers.”

Banyan continues to pursue their mission of bringing comprehensive, innovative shipping solutions to the industry. Supported by its first in class customer service and support Banyan has recently claimed a position as a High Performer on the G2 Grid of technology providers.

###

About Banyan Technology:

As North America's leading provider of freight execution software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, Banyan Technology provides innovative, flexible solutions within our LIVE Connect platform for Truckload (TL), Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Local Carrier, and Parcel shipping. Our real-time intel, actionable insights, and instant access to information help drive greater operational efficiencies and create significant value for shippers, 3PLs, and supply chain partners. To learn more, visit www.banyantechnology.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About ProShip:

ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcel. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features & functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your Enterprise Software Stack (ESS), our multicarrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow & turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse.

Media Contact:

Megan Greenwalt

mgreenwalt@banyantechnology.com

(330) 301-6864