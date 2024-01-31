Flux Power to Participate in the Future of Electrification 2024 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Feb

VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will participate in the Future of Electrification 2024 Conference taking place virtually February 7-8, 2024.

Flux Power CTO Paulus Geantil will participate in the panel discussion "The Future of Battery Technology for Industrial Vehicles" on Wednesday, February 7 at 12:00 PM ET, which will bring together experts from leading battery and charger manufacturing companies to discuss the latest technological trends, developments, opportunities, and challenges.

Conference Details:

Date: February 7-8, 2024

Panel Time: Wednesday, February 7 at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT)

Panel Title: The Future of Battery Technology for Industrial Vehicles

Registration and Webcast: futureofelectrification.org/#register

This panel discussion will deliver valuable learnings from diverse perspectives on the evolving landscape of power technology, including innovations in energy density, charging capabilities, and overall performance. They will also explore the impact of battery technology on the industrial vehicle sector, such as electric forklifts, AGVs, and other electric-powered machinery.

For more information on this Panel Discussion please visit the website agenda: www.futureofelectrification.org/#agenda

About The Future of Electrification 2024 Conference

Recent advances in battery-powered vehicles are revolutionizing workplaces worldwide in an accelerated manner, and industries like mining, construction, agriculture, and material handling are actively embracing the all-electric dream.

For the third Future of Electrification virtual conference, we invite leaders in industrial and commercial vehicle electrification to share their vision and challenges in their journey toward an all-electric world.

For more information, visit www.futureofelectrification.org.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

