Loftware Hosts Labeling and Artwork Management Industry’s Biggest Virtual Conference of the Year

Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions, today announces that its annual Convergence user conference will take place this year between October 19-21 and is open to the public. Sign up for Convergence 2021 here to network and learn from other labeling professionals.

The industry’s largest labeling and artwork management conference, which was established to provide insights on labeling and artwork management best practices, offers attendees the opportunity to network and hear first-hand from other labeling professionals about how they are managing the labeling challenges and transforming their supply chains. The year’s virtual conference, which is expected to have nearly 2,000 attendees, will also host a variety of sessions highlighting industry trends, customer stories, product innovations and interactive panel discussions. Additionally, attendees can view Loftware Spectrum, Loftware NiceLabel and Loftware Smartflow product demos and participate in guided solution tours. They also will have the chance to schedule one-on-one meetings with Loftware labeling experts to address any specific questions or requirements.

The conference will include a keynote from Professor Willy Shih from the Harvard Business School on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global supply chains. Mr. Shih will discuss how companies have been affected by a supply shock, closely followed by a demand shock, and how this is forcing them to rethink their supply chains.

Convergence will offer a carefully curated mix of panel debates, customer presentations, product overviews and presentations around the topics that matter most to labeling and packaging artwork professionals. These include:

● Labeling Without Limits – hear how you can future proof your business with labeling in the cloud

● A Recipe for Success – learn how to manage evolving labeling regulations that are continuing to impact the food and beverage industry

● Future Focus: Printing on the Production Lines – find out how you can standardize on a single platform for all networked printers in your supply chain

● Life Sciences Labeling – join this discussion-style session to explore the unique labeling challenges that life sciences companies face

● New Era: Mobile Labeling in the Cloud – discover how mobility, cloud-based labeling and emerging technologies are changing the landscape for printing

● Top Trends in labeling and packaging Artwork – get a sneak peek at industry trends for 2022

“We’re really excited about this year’s conference which follows the Loftware and NiceLabel combination earlier this year. Our union offers customers and partners an expanded choice of solutions, the benefit of greater investment in cloud-based technologies and over 60 years of combined expertise in the industry. Now Convergence provides us with the opportunity to showcase the industry’s most talented team and to highlight our complete portfolio of labeling and artwork solutions,” stated Robert O’Connor Jr., Loftware President and CEO. “Although we’ll be hosting virtual again this year due to the continued impact of the pandemic, the conference still provides a great opportunity for us to engage with customers and partners, create meaningful conversation around where the industry is headed, and to showcase Loftware’s recent product innovations,” he added.