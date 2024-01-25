Carolina Handling receives 2024 MHEDA MVP Award

Carolina Handling, a recognized leader in the material handling industry, has received the 2024 Most Valuable Partner (MVP) Award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) for outstanding achievements in 2023. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the company has received the award.

The MVP Award is a prestigious accolade within the industry, with fewer than 10 percent of MHEDA's 600 member organizations earning the distinction. Carolina Handling’s continued recognition as an MVP within the industry underscores a dedication to excellence, professionalism and responsible stewardship in the business world.

To qualify for the award, companies must provide evidence of a commitment to their customers, employees and suppliers, satisfying criteria in the following areas: Industry Advocacy; Customer Service & Safety Practices; Business Networking; Continuing Education; and Business Best Practices.

“This award is a testament to our associates and their ongoing commitment to a culture of service and caring in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “We’re honored to be recognized by our customers, suppliers and industry peers for elite customer service, a commitment to collaboration and teamwork, and a passion of caring for the community.”

The MVP Award is significant because it encompasses various facets beyond business achievements, according to Van Clarkson, President of Fairchild Equipment and 2024 MHEDA Chairman.

“Achieving this recognition signifies that Carolina Handling has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, upheld industry standards, contributed positively to its community, and shown dedication to continuous improvement,” Clarkson said. “This acknowledgment not only elevates the company's reputation among its peers but also instills confidence in its customers and community members, showcasing it as a leader in the materials handling world.”

MHEDA is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling industry, providing services to nearly 600 member companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Georgia, Birmingham, Alabama, Greensboro, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, South Carolina. The company has more than 770 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.