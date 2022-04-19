Carolina Handling Receives Raymond Best Service Performance Award 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC (April 19, 2022) – Carolina Handling has been recognized for Best Service Performance in 2021 among all dealers in The Raymond Corporation network. The company received the award during the recent Raymond Summit held in Las Colinas, TX.

“Being recognized as the best in service among all Raymond dealers is a testament to the Carolina Handling associates who work diligently every day to take care of our customers,” said Joe Perkins, Carolina Handling Executive Vice President of Operations. “This award is an endorsement of their ongoing commitment to customer service and support and brings us ever closer to being an elite service organization.”

The parent company of Carolina Handling, The Raymond Corporation is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Raymond and its dealers combine operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class customer support to help customers run better, manage smarter and stay on.

In addition to Raymond’s Best Service Performance award, Carolina Handling also was named a Raymond Dealer of Distinction for the 31st consecutive year. The award is presented for exceeding benchmark standards in sales, customer service and retention, as well as individual market share performance.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 660 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC.

One of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers, Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in the Southeast for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides automation and optimization services and virtual reality-based training, along with parts, racking, storage, conveyors, lighting and dock and door equipment. Its proprietary iWarehouse optimization system allows real-time monitoring of fleets and warehouses.