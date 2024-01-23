Avnet’s Latest MSC C10M-ALN Module Features the Intel Atom* Processor x7000E Series

PHOENIX – January 23, 2024 – The new MSC C10M-ALN module from Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), is a COM Express Type 10 module that features the Intel Atom* processor x7000E Series of products including the Intel Core* i3 processor and Intel Processor N Series (codenamed Alderlake N). The CPU architecture is based on the same efficient cores and Intel UHD graphics driven by Xe architecture as the 12th Gen Intel Core* processors, thus enabling application migration across Intel CPU performance and power ranges.

With support for up to eight processor cores, the module supports a wide range of applications including point-of-sales terminals, digital signage controllers, human machine interface (HMI) solutions and medical equipment. Being based on the COM Express standard enables performance scaling and migration of applications to future technology upgrades when they become available.

“Design engineers looking for fast time to market with the latest technology and highest performance on the COM Express Type 10 mini form factor will appreciate this SOM,” said Thomas Staudinger, global vice president Embedded Solutions, Avnet. “In addition, system investments are well protected through long-term availability of the module, which is designed and manufactured by Avnet Embedded.”

The new MSC C10M-ALN offers dual independent display support with a maximum of 4K resolution, fast LPDDR5 memory with up to 16GB and optional IBECC capabilities, eMMC 5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gb/s) and PCIe Gen 3 on a power saving and cost-efficient computer module.

Different SOCs with dual-, quad and eight-core processors are supported by this design. In addition to an extensive set of interfaces and features, the MSC C10M-ALN offers Gigabit Ethernet based on Intel i226 and supports up to 2.5GbE bandwidth.

Preliminary product features:

• Ideal for applications in automation, instrumentation, ticketing

• Based on next gen Intel Atom processor x7000E

• Up to 8 CPU cores

• 1x DisplayPort or 1xHDMI

• Built-in real time capability, TCC (time coordinated computing) & TSN (time-sensitive network)

• Trusted compute platform protecting machine and data

• Up to 16 GB LPDDR5-4800 memory down with in-band ECC

• On-board eMMC option, up to 256GB

• Embedded and PC/Client use conditions, commercial Temp.

• Board from factor Mini

• Up to 15 years product availability

First samples will be available in Q1 of 2024. Samples compatible to successor Atom Generation Amston Lake, which will have the full industrial grade, temperature range and use conditions will be available in Q2 2024.

For more information visit: https://embedded.avnet.com/product/msc-c10m-aln/

