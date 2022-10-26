Durabook Adds Latest 12th Gen Intel Processor and More to Its 11" R11L Fully Rugged Tablet

FREMONT, CA, October 26, 2022 – Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced significant updates to its R11L rugged tablet today. The updated R11L is a competitively-priced 11" fully rugged tablet featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel® Pentium® Gold processor and architectural innovations to elevate the user experience, making it ideal for those working across industrial sectors, such as warehousing, utilities and logistics, and transportation.

"Durabook devices are designed to meet the demanding needs of workers who rely on rugged technology to streamline workflows and improve productivity in even the harshest environments," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "With its upgrade to Intel's 12th Gen CPU, this latest R11L model is 300% faster than its predecessor, offering more computing power for budget-minded professionals."

Affordable Computing Performance

Designed for the modern professional demanding optimum performance, the fully rugged R11L now comes equipped with Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor 8505, with a more affordable price point for budget-conscious users. In addition, the R11L's performance is 300% faster than its predecessor and 600% faster than Intel® Atom® based devices.

Exceptional Viewing Experience

Durabook understands that users often work in challenging environments. With this in mind, the R11L features an 11.6" FHD (1920×1080) 10-point capacitive multi-touch display with Durabook's proprietary DynaVue® technology and up to 1,000 nits brightness for exceptional viewing even in direct sunlight. In addition, it boasts four advanced touch modes; glove, stylus, water, and finger, optimizing use for both indoor and outdoor applications. It also comes with a slim stylus as standard for a more precise alternative to the fingertip for ultimate versatility.

Ultimate Customization Flexibility

Durabook knows that customization is key, which is why the latest R11L model has been designed for optimum flexibility. Expansion options include a barcode reader, LAN port, serial port RS-232, RFID reader, smart card, and magnet stripe reader to increase readability and usability for workers outside a traditional office. This versatile functionality is ideal for users such as warehouse personnel who need to gather relevant information on current stock items and track individual objects or attendance records of work personnel.

Unparalleled Connectivity

Equipped with Thunderbolt 4 technology, the R11L is designed to support the modern workspace by providing powerful yet simple and flexible connectivity. In addition to providing exceptional wireless capability via Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, which is five times faster than its predecessor, the R11L features an additional Micro HDMI port for video output. It can connect to multiple devices via its Bluetooth® V5.2 bandwidth.

Built Tough; Long Lasting

Thin and lightweight, the R11L is only 20mm (0.79″) thick and just 1.2kg (2.65lb), making it the world's most compact tablet in the fully rugged class. Its smooth, streamlined exterior and neat form complement its tough image, guaranteeing optimum operational performance in every situation. At the same time, its ultra-long battery life of up to 15 hours makes it suitable for various professional applications. Certified with MIL-STD-810H to withstand drops of up to 4 feet, the device also boasts IP66 and ANSI/UL C1D2 certification, allowing customers across logistics, industrial, and utility companies to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Availability

Packed with Durabook's exceptional 3-Year Accidental Damage Warranty, the R11L fully rugged tablet starts at $1,399 and is available for purchase now.

For full specs and more information, visit https://www.durabook.com/us/products/R11L-tablet.

To find out more about becoming a Durabook reseller, visit https://www.durabook.com/us/become-a-partner, or contact sales@durabookamericas.com.

Follow DURABOOK

The Durabook family of rugged laptops and tablets can be followed on various social media channels, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit https://www.durabook.com/us/.

Media Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

durabookamericas@copernio.com

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2022 Durabook Americas. All rights reserved.