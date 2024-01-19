Press Release

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: January 19, 2024

Web: daytonfreight.com

PENSKE LOGISTICS HONORS DAYTON FREIGHT WITH 2023 LTL U.S. REGIONAL CARRIER AWARD

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received the 2023 LTL U.S. Regional Carrier Award from Penske Logistics.

Dayton Freight was named a LTL U.S. Regional Carrier Award winner during the 2023 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Awards program in Phoenix. Category winners were selected among Penske’s expansive base of trucking carriers operating within its freight management operations. There are several award qualifications: A Penske Logistics enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics said, “Congratulations to Dayton Freight for being the recipient of a LTL U.S. Regional Carrier Award from Penske Logistics. We appreciate their support in helping Penske Logistics manage an ever-evolving supply chain.”

Dave Brady, VP of Sales quoted, “Dayton Freight is honored to receive this prestigious award from Penske Logistics. We are proud of our employees throughout the Midwest who are dedicated to servicing our customers. We look forward to another year of partnership with Penske!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Jeff Bullard (Penske Logistics), John Sullivan (Dayton Freight), LeAnne Coulter (Penske Logistics)

