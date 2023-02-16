Press Release

PENSKE LOGISTICS HONORS DAYTON FREIGHT WITH THE LTL U.S. REGIONAL CARRIER AWARD

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received the 2022 LTL U.S. Regional Carrier Award from Penske Logistics.

Penske awarded carriers at the Freight Management Carrier Awards program in Phoenix, AZ. Qualifications were measured based on a Penske Logistics enterprise score card combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

Penske Logistics has operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. They provide supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management.

“At Dayton Freight, we are continually looking for ways to improve and provide that top quality service we are known for,” says Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales. “It is incredible to see our hard work and commitment going unnoticed! We are focused on our future and look forward to a positive partnership with Penske.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

