NMFTA Discusses Transportation Industry Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities for 2024 at SMC³

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s (NMFTA) executive leaders will host several speaking sessions at this year’s SMC³ Jump Start from January 22 to 24 in Atlanta, GA.

The annual three-day supply chain event is set to host hundreds of industry professionals as they attend sessions from supply chain leaders to further their education and take advantage of top-tier networking opportunities.

Make plans to hear from NMFTA staff and board members, Digital LTL Council executive director and board members:

• 1:15 pm ET Monday, January 22 | Jump Start Leadership Series: In the Fast Lane will occur on day one with Debbie Sparks, NMFTA executive director.

• 4:45 pm ET Monday, January 22 | Digital LTL Council Meeting and From Skepticism to Success: Overcoming Challenges in eBOL Implementation panel discussion, followed by a Q&A session.

• 3:00 pm ET Tuesday, January 23 | NMFC: The Future of Freight Classification panel discussion, followed by a Q&A session.

“The goal of this year’s sessions by NMFTA is to not only educate our industry peers but to empower them with the industry knowledge needed to directly combat numerous challenges that we face daily,” shared Sparks. “NMFTA has updates we’ll discuss regarding the eBOL adoption progress and API roadmap. In addition, we’re enhancing and updating the freight classification system and encouraging industry leaders to become a part of each process.”

The Jump Start Leadership Series: In the Fast Lane

This one-on-one discussion with Sparks will be moderated by Bill Cassidy, the senior editor of trucking and domestic transportation at The Journal of Commerce. Sparks has been an expert in the industry for over 20 years, implementing long-lasting change with leaders such as American Trucking Associations (ATA), Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), Wreaths Across America (WAA), Women in Trucking (WIT), and NMFTA. Dedicated to spreading awareness and creating innovative solutions to long-standing challenges, NMFTA is committed to improving supply chain efficiency.

The Digital LTL Council Meeting

NMFTA’s Digital LTL Council will host an informative meeting from 4:45-6:15 pm ET. Input is critical in determining the best path forward as we digitize the LTL industry together.

On the agenda:

eBOL Adoption Update with Paul Dugent, executive director of NMFTA's Digital LTL Council; API Roadmap & Workshop Activity Review with Sam Ralat, director of customer success at Estes Express Lines; and From Skepticism to Success: Overcoming Challenges in eBOL Implementation panel discussion featuring:

• Jenny Johnson, C.H. Robinson operations manager

• Geoff Muessig, Pitt Ohio chief marketing officer and executive VP

• Angelo Ventrone, Uline vice president of logistics

• Moderator: Brian Thompson, SMC³ chief commercial officer

NMFC: The Future of Freight Classification

Looking to better understand the NMFC? Then look no further. The NMFC: Future of Freight Classification panel will provide attendees with insight into this system, the simplification of the NMFC, advancements of online tools to make them more user friendly, and discuss training for freight classing.

In addition to Sparks, panelists include:

• Clete Cordero, NMFTA board member and Southeastern Freight Lines’ vice president of pricing and traffic.

• Adam Mercer, NMFTA classification development manager and Freight Classification Development Council (FCDC) member.

• Joe Ohr, NMFTA chief operating officer.

• Moderator: Lesley Veldstra Killingsworth, NMFTA chairperson and Polaris Transportation Group’s director of traffic & pricing.

To learn more about NMFTA’s attendance at SMC³ Jump Start, its mission, advocacy, services, resources, and industry conferences, visit www.nmfta.org.