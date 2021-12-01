Axele Hosts Complimentary Webinar: Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities for Carriers in 2022

Dallas, TX—December 1, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces hosting a free webinar, “Supply Chain Challenges and Opportunities for Carriers in 2022.” The webinar takes place on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST.

“Carriers have had a very challenging year with tightened capacity, driver shortages and retention, truck parking, driver compensation, and more,” said Belinda Rueffer, Director of Marketing, Axele. “This webinar will help carriers prepare for 2022 by looking at the challenging trends that carriers should expect and to plan for success by finding opportunities to increase profitability.”

Join experts from DAT Freight & Analytics and Axele TMS to discuss:

•The port crisis and how that presents opportunities for carriers

•Insider tips for finding the best loads using intelligent searching, triangular routing, and more

•Proven methods for maximizing the profit from your business

•And more

The speakers for the webinar include:

•Scott Anderson, DAT Freight & Analytics - Scott has served at DAT Freight & Analytics for more than 15 years as a transportation industry expert, focusing on delivering value throughout the customer experience. Scott holds a degree from Oregon State University.

•Dean Croke, DAT Freight & Analytics - Before joining DAT Freight & Analytics as a principal analyst, Dean led the freight market intelligence team at FreightWaves. Originally from a family-owned and operated trucking business in Australia, Dean completed nearly 2 million miles in Australia as a long-distance truck driver.

•Stephen Jordan, Axele – Stephen is a seasoned business development executive at Axele and brings nearly a decade of experience helping companies of all sizes optimize their operations with leading-edge technology. Stephen holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Texas.



Don’t miss this opportunity! Make sure you're ready to take advantage of the opportunities in 2022 by registering at https://optym.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_j47N8F5_S4uSZwCZ0Ep2Tg.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.