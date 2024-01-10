Titan Brands, Inc. Optimizes End Customer Experience with Kӧrber OMS, WMS

Titan Brands, an online retail company specializing in fitness equipment, commercial and farm attachments, and outdoor items, found success optimizing the end customer experience through an integrated interplay of Körber’s Order Management System (OMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS), achieving the organization’s goal of an “order-to-ship” cycle of hours, instead of days.

During a period of exponential growth and increased demand for its direct-to-consumer and marketplace fulfillment strategy, Titan Brands recognized an immediate need to operationalize its performance and ability to scale. With multiple warehouses across the U.S. and three major brands in operation, the company sought to transform the end user experience through real-time inventory information, increased delivery date accuracy, decreased freight costs and a reduced customer service cycle.

“Körber’s OMS and WMS played an integral role in Titan Brands’ digital transformation journey, helping us to exceed customer expectations through increased visibility and reliability throughout the order and delivery process,” said Jeff Hill, Senior Director of Global Supply Chain, Titan Brands. “We were able to quickly lay a foundation and build world class processes that will allow us to stay on the cutting edge of customer experience for years to come.”

In partnering with Körber, Titan Brands reinvented its supply chain by increasing critical, real-time visibility, optimizing fulfillment and labor productivity within the distribution center, and eliminating error-prone processes to uphold a superior customer experience from start to finish – even reducing backorders by 70 percent and inventory adjustments by more than 90 percent.

“Modernizing the supply chain is a substantial undertaking for eCommerce retailers across the globe and one that requires comprehensive solutions to address each aspect of performance,” said Sean Elliott, CTO Software, Körber Business Area Supply Chain. “Körber’s streamlined OMS and WMS provide the solutions that today’s retailers need to remain competitive through optimization and accuracy. Titan Brands is one of many examples of this success.”

Titan Brands will be on site at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show for a fireside chat presentation with Körber. In the presentation on Jan. 15, “Titan Conquers Inventory and Distribution Pain Points with Agile OMS and Process Driven WMS,” Jeff Hill will join Craig Moore, Vice President, Sales, Körber, to discuss how Titan Brands took control of their supply chain and eCommerce to enhance the customer experience with an agile order management system. For more information, visit https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/session/titan-conquers-inventory-and-distribution-pain-points-agile-oms.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain-software.com