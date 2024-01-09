Labelmaster Adds Packaging Expert John Glaser to Lead Hazmat Packaging Business

January 9, 2024 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services, and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the addition of John Glaser as director, packaging development. Glaser will lead the company’s efforts to develop and offer innovative packaging solutions designed to help organizations ship DG safely, compliantly and sustainably.

In his role, Glaser will drive the development of next-generation packaging and establish partnerships with leading packaging providers to enable Labelmaster to offer the industry the widest range of DG packaging. Understanding that packaging is a critical piece of the supply chain, Glaser and the Labelmaster team will help businesses understand global DG shipping regulations, select optimal packaging for their operations, and establish effective compliance processes throughout their supply chains to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of goods.

“Labelmaster continues to develop innovative packaging and partner with industry leaders in order to best meet the critical and evolving needs of shippers worldwide,” said Alan Schoen, president, Labelmaster. “Adding a proven packaging leader like John will be central to our efforts to expand our DG packaging portfolio and provide the most relevant and practical packaging solutions that directly meet customers’ business needs.”

With more than 20 years of experience in packaging design and innovation, Glaser has developed game-changing, turn-key solutions and has been awarded multiple patents. He comes to Labelmaster from Momentive Performance Materials, where he served as senior manager, global packaging technology and led a global team in the development of advanced packaging solutions and contract partnerships. Before that, he served as the company’s global packaging technology leader. Glaser also served as manager of packaging engineering at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he managed the company’s Global Chemical Packaging Engineering team. He holds a B.S. in Packaging Science from the Rochester Institute of Technology and is a Certified Packaging Professional (CPP) by the Institute of Packaging Professionals.

Glaser said, “Supply chains continue to evolve, new products are introduced and regulations change, but the hazmat packaging industry has remained stagnant. We listened to the industry’s concerns and needs and are committed to providing next-generation packaging that helps business ship regulated goods – whether it’s pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals or lithium batteries – more effectively, safely and sustainably.”

Labelmaster offers a complete line of UN-certified packaging products, components and kits to meet nearly any hazmat shipping need, including the Capsuloc™ hazmat shipping container, Obexion protective packaging for lithium batteries and much more. To learn more about Labelmaster’s portfolio of DG packaging, visit: https://www.labelmaster.com/shop/un-packaging.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

