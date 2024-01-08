enVista and Softeon Forge Strategic Alliance to Enhance Warehouse Management Offerings

INDIANAPOLIS (January 8, 2024) – enVista, a leading supply chain and enterprise solutions provider, today announces its strategic partnership with Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering cutting-edge warehouse management system (WMS) solutions to organizations seeking to optimize their warehouse operations.

As a trusted WMS implementer with hundreds of successful implementations, enVista is well-positioned to leverage Softeon's innovative software to drive operational efficiency and excellence for leading organizations across industries. This partnership aims to provide end-to-end warehouse management solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing systems, delivering a comprehensive and scalable platform for enhanced supply chain performance.

enVista’s CEO, John Stitz, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Softeon, a renowned WMS vendor known for its robust and forward-thinking solutions. This collaboration allows us to further strengthen our commitment to delivering best-in-class warehouse management implementations. By combining enVista's expertise in implementation with Softeon's cutting-edge WMS technology, we are well-equipped to empower organizations to optimize their supply chain processes and drive business success."

Faster implementation of the WMS decreases any potential loss in time and productivity and increases throughput by optimizing warehouse operations for peak efficiency through automation. This reduces the risks associated with investing in automation so clients see results faster.

“Softeon and enVista care about our customers, so together we are committed to providing seamless WMS integration for warehouse leaders and operators,” said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. “Softeon is razor-focused on empowering our customers with solutions for managing a constantly changing warehousing industry and enVista is the perfect partner to provide IT resources for assisting customers in daily operations management during the WMS integration process.”

In addition to implementing hundreds of warehouse management systems, enVista’s project portfolio ranges from small upgrades to enterprise-wide, multi-site complex Tier 1 solutions. Its team of experts guides WMS assessments and selections as well as end-to-end implementation services including system and operational design, project and program management, configuration, testing, training and validation, post-implementation support and more.

Visit enVista’s website to learn more about their WMS implementation services.

###

About enVista:

enVista is the leading supply chain and enterprise consulting firm and the premier provider of supply chain technology & strategy services, material handling automation & robotics, Microsoft solutions and IT managed services. With 20+ years of unmatched domain expertise, enVista serves thousands of leading brands. enVista’s unique ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, IT and enterprise technology solutions allows companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Let’s have a conversation.® www.envistacorp.com

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn’t have to settle for a one size fits all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.Softeon.com.

Media contact:

Kinsey Loebig, 317-208-9100 ext. 623, kloebig@envistacorp.com

Leah R. H. Robinson, LeadCoverage, Leah@Leadcoverage.com

