Critical Manufacturing Listed as One of the Top-Growing Technology Companies in Portugal

04.01.2024, PORTO, Portugal – Critical Manufacturing, a pioneer in future-ready, multi-site manufacturing execution systems (MES) and a subsidiary of ASMPT, has been listed in the Deloitte ‘Technology Fast 50’, reflecting the innovation and success of its MES solutions. The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program is an annual prestigious award that recognizes and profiles the fastest-growing public or private technology companies in a specific region. The program operates in various countries and regions, including Central Europe, Belgium, Portugal, and others.

Francisco Almada Lobo, chief executive officer and co-founder of Critical Manufacturing, said, “Being listed as one of the top-growing companies in Portugal is a prestigious honour and reflects the outstanding work carried out by my colleagues over the past years. Between 2019 and 2022, we experienced a CAGR of nearly 30%.”

Critical Manufacturing’s success has come from a series of innovations in MES technology. Its latest solution, Critical Manufacturing V10 MES, offers the most comprehensive and pioneering MES solution for electronics, semiconductor, medical device, and industrial equipment manufacturers. It provides a range of features that go above and beyond the expectations of the manufacturing industry. With real-time views of operations, instant, clear guidance to every operator or technician, and the ability to easily manage varied products, the MES provides complete data and insights for decision-making to improve productivity and reduce errors.

“Our MES is a fully integrated, adaptable and future-proof solution that embraces the latest technological developments and takes modern manufacturing to the next level,” continued Almada Lobo. “It enables manufacturers of sophisticated products to enhance quality, reduce cost and production errors, and increase the agility of their manufacturing plants. We have proven time again of its ability to reduce time to market for new products, optimize production processes, and provide management teams with detailed insights from global production facilities to enhance decision making processes.”

Being listed in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Portugal is another string to Critical Manufacturing’s bow. The Portuguese list was launched in 2023 in response to the fast-growing tech-hub in the country. The program recognizes and ranks the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the country based on their percentage revenue growth over the past four years.

About Critical Manufacturing

Critical Manufacturing, leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and a subsidiary of ASMPT, provides the most modern, flexible and configurable manufacturing execution system (MES) available. Critical Manufacturing MES helps manufacturers stay ahead of stringent product traceability and compliance requirements, reduce risk with inherent closed-loop quality, integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems and factory automation, and provide deep intelligence and visibility of global production operations.

As a result, our customers are Industry 4.0 ready. They can compete effectively and profitably by easily adapting their operations to changes in demand, opportunity, or requirements, anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.criticalmanufacturing.com

About ASMPT

ASMPT (HKEX stock code: 0522) is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT’s offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition, to the various solutions that organise, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices, which include electronics, mobile communications, computing, automotive, industrial and LED (displays). ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability and enhanced quality.

ASMPT is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us at www.asmpt.com

