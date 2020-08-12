A Sign for Freight? Industry BPO, DDC FPO, Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in U.S.

DDC FPO, a business process outsourcer that supports the transportation and logistics sector, has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the company's sizable growth in recent years.

DDC, most well-known for its premium freight back office solutions – such as less-than-truckload (LTL) billing – has grown organically and is entirely self-financed. According to the company's President and Chief Commercial Officer, Art Zipkin, it's simple: "If you do a good job, provide consistent service and work with integrity, good things happen."

He expressed the importance of honoring important relationships: "In the end, it comes down to doing the right thing and being consistent with that." From there, Zipkin said, a strong brand develops and teams are led to reach for the stars.

The Inc. 5000 list showcases the top privately held companies in the country. Looking at DDC's business model, this may be a tell-tale sign of a shift in the mindset of the majority of the audience they serve.

Are transportation and logistics providers of today breaking the norms of businesses in generations past? "Our partners embrace the concept of hiring the best talent to do the job, regardless of where they are in the world," explained Chad Crotty, DDC's Vice President of Sales. And according to DDC's case studies, their customers are benefitting from not only the enhanced performance, but also the significantly reduced overhead.

"On average, our clients get back at least 40 percent of their internal costs by working with DDC," said Crotty.

Will this trend continue? According to a recent study by DDC, 64.1% of decision makers in the supply chain reported that Staffing is the area most impacted by pandemic-caused budget cuts. The study states: "Data showed that improving efficiency and reducing payroll/human resources costs are both common strategies currently being used to improve financial performance during lean times."

The study found that downsizing staff and streamlining processes with automation are two prevailing methods across the industry for 2020.

About DDC FPO LLC

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today's leading transportation and logistics providers, including 50% of the top less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers as ranked by revenue.

As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group – a worldwide network of BPO experts and solutions – DDC FPO is able to serve clients in 40 languages across North America, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven back office programs such as Freight Billing, Rate Auditing, POD Processing, Customs Brokerage Data Capture, and IT Outsourcing, among others. To learn more, visit: ddcfpo.com.