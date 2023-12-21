CFI Delivers for Wreaths Across America

JOPLIN, MISSOURI – December 21, 2023 – Truckload carrier CFI has joined with other trucking companies to support Wreaths Across America’s annual mission to bring recognition to American’s fallen who placed their lives on the line to defend the country’s freedoms.

CFI has supported the annual wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other sites across the U.S. for more than a decade. CFI was again one of several trucking firms chosen to make deliveries to Arlington, the nation’s most revered memorial ground for our nation’s fallen soldiers.

CFI’s delivery to Washington D.C. will be made by professional driver and Veteran Endrea Davisson. In addition to Arlington, CFI professional drivers – all who are Veterans of military service – are delivering wreaths to sites in Fort Scott and Thayer, KS and Webb City and Branson, MO.

Endrea has been a major part of our She Drives and True to the Troops driver programs. She was the first to introduce a combined True to the Troops and She Drives truck wrap to embody our two driver-focused programs in one. Endrea's ability to push boundaries inspires female Veterans across the trucking industry and beyond. The Arlington deliveries occurred Saturday, December 16.

“It is an honor to support Wreaths Across America and further its mission to remember our fallen U.S. Veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of our freedoms,” said Brian Taylor, Sr. Director of Operations at CFI. “For our professional drivers, these deliveries and this mission is personal as they reflect on their service, as well as their important role in transporting this unique measure of America’s respect for our military.”

Wreaths Across America is joined by thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country who do fundraising for wreath sponsorships, and help ensure that the organization reaches its goal of placing a wreath on each hero’s grave.

Joplin, Missouri-based CFI is a national truckload transportation and logistics company serving North America. Fourteen percent of CFI’s associates are military veterans.

