BWT Logistics acquires North Carolina 3PL International Express Trucking

BWT Logistics, a national B2B warehousing and transportation business, has acquired International Express Trucking (IET), a regional 3PL in the North Carolina market, the firms said today.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Atlanta-based BWT said that Howard Shope, president and CEO of IET, will join BWT as a senior vice president of operations and retains a meaningful ownership stake in the business.

According to BWT, the move will expand its warehouse network in a fast-growing market and provides additional contract logistics capabilities to its end-to-end supply chain portfolio.

BWT is owned by Florida-based Bluejay Capital Partners LLC, an investment firm that is focused on the transportation and logistics sector.

“This is an important step in our long-term expansion plan for BWT,” Josh Putterman, Managing Partner at Bluejay Capital Partners, said in a release. “We will continue to support the team in its geographic and service line growth through both organic and strategic partnerships. Bluejay is thrilled by the potential that IET brings to the BWT platform.”