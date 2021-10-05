Seko Logistics acquires Bansard International

U.S.-based third-party logistics services (3PL) provider Seko Logistics has acquired Paris-based Bansard International, expanding its global reach and merging the two firms’ complementary logistics services offerings, the company said this week.

The deal is Seko’s largest to date and builds on a global expansion strategy begun in 2020 with the backing of equity investor Ridgemont Equity Partners.

Bansard provides door-to-door logistics management services, including consulting, freight-forwarding, warehousing, consolidation and deconsolidation, transportation management, quality control, and customs clearance services. The firm serves clients in retail/fashion, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and pharmaceutical industries, among others. Company president Simon Pinto will continue to lead Bansard as part of Seko, the companies said.

The combined firm will leverage Bansard’s coverage in France, its international branches, and its Asia-Europe inbound air and ocean freight volumes, and will capitalize on Seko’s national networks in the U.S. and the United Kingdom along with its fast-growing cross border e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions, company leaders said.