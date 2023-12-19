New partnership gives Chinese customers greater access to Tower Cold Chain containers

Tower Cold Chain has reinforced its global availability by partnering with a Shanghai-based organisation, Tower & Winner Solutions (TWS), to drive the growth of Tower’s temperature-controlled passive containers across the Chinese market.

TWS has been created specifically to provide the local Chinese market with an efficient means to access Tower containers, which are used by pharmaceutical manufacturers, airlines and 3PLs to deliver medicines and life science products wherever they are needed.

“Local representation is critical to delivering the best possible service to our Chinese customers, now and in the future,” said Robert J Paterson, Asia Pacific General Manager. “By working with TWS, we have the perfect conduit to bring our robust, reliable and reusable solutions to the market.”

TWS will manage all customer communication, business development and local billing. Tower Cold Chain’s team in the APAC region will work closely with Daniel Liu, Business Development Manager, China for TWS, to develop new customer opportunities.

“We’re looking forward to demonstrating the benefits of Tower products, which are renowned globally for their ability to protect pharmaceutical products during transit,” explained Daniel Liu. “Better still, the reusable system helps customers to achieve a more sustainable supply chain.”

While Tower products are already available from its existing hub in Shanghai, TWS has been tasked to identify new projects, with a view towards opening additional hubs across China in the future.

Commenting on the new partnership, William Chong, Chairman, TWS, said:

“TWS China are very pleased to represent Tower Cold Chain as exclusive GSA in China. We look forward to providing an effective, efficient temperature-controlled packaging solution to the China market.

“With the new GSA agreement in place, TWS and Tower Cold Chain will be able to further breakthrough some of the previous obstacles and further enhance our cooperation for a win-win outcome for both parties in this huge potential China market.”