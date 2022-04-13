Award for Tower’s reusable pharmaceutical cold chain containers

The company was voted Best Supplier of the Year – Packaging and Environment at the Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards 2022. The award, open only to companies with a notable presence in the Asia Pacific region, is judged by a combination of peer voting and a selection panel compromising key opinion leaders from across the industry.

Tower’s win acknowledges its efforts to minimise waste in the transport of pharmaceuticals, life-science, and biotech products, through the use of reusable passive containers. With a robust, reusable, reliable container design capable of maintaining thermal protection for up to 120 hours, Tower’s solution offers sustainability advantages over single-use containers, or active solutions which require power.

Containers are supplied via Tower’s global network of hubs, ensuring that solutions can be delivered locally within 24 hours of order, to minimise unnecessary movement. Tower currently operates from four locations in the Asia Pacific region, in China, India, Singapore and Australia.

“The Asia Pacific Bioprocessing Excellence Awards are a proven barometer of the latest advances and best practices in manufacturing,” said Robert Paterson, Regional Commercial Manager – Asia Pacific.

“We’re delighted to be recognised for the value we bring to the cold chain, and to be voted a winner alongside so many of our partners amongst pharmaceutical manufacturers, airlines and 3PL providers.”

The award was announced at a ceremony coinciding with the Annual Biologics Manufacturing Asia 2022 and 6th Annual Biologistics World Asia 2022 events held on 29th – 31st March 2022.

For more information, visit the Tower Cold Chain website.