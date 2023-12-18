Gebrüder Weiss Peak Evolution Team Achieves New World Record for E-vehicles Altitude

Copiapó / Lauterach, December 15, 2023. The Gebrüder Weiss Peak Evolution Team has set a new world record for e-vehicles altitude at more than 21,000 feet (6,500 meters) above sea level. They drove up to the western ridge of Ojos del Salado – the highest active volcano on earth – in their truck powered exclusively by solar energy. Never has an e-vehicle been driven so high. “This is a record not only for this technology, but for our years of research work and for the very future of mobility,” says Patrik Koller, CEO, and developer at Peak Evolution. “We hope that this success will attract more attention to alternative drives and their use in mining and other demanding transport tasks.”

Logistics partner and main sponsor Gebrüder Weiss has been on board since the very beginning. Not only did the company ensure the vehicle arrived safely in South America, but it also co-financed the innovative venture. “As the oldest transport and logistics company, we are committed to the future of mobility,” says Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss. “This success underlines our ongoing support for sustainable mobility projects and innovative technologies. We are delighted for the team and will now bring the record-breaking vehicle safely back to Switzerland.”

The impressive undertaking began two months ago: Gebrüder Weiss transported the e-truck from Switzerland via Rotterdam and then by sea freight to Chile. Another overland transport took the solar truck to the Atacama region. The Peak Evolution team started at the Maricunga Salt Flat with the first exploratory tours and acclimatization on the mountain, at an elevation of 11,155 feet (3,400 meters). The extreme terrain and environmental conditions of the world’s highest volcano not only put the high-tech vehicle to the test, but also put the team under extreme physical and mental strain. “Despite these extreme conditions, our specially developed

vehicle managed to drive higher than any other e-vehicle – let alone a solar-powered one,” says Patrik Koller, CEO, and developer at Peak Evolution, summarizing the success. “We have been training for this moment for four years, so giving up was never an option.” The three adventurers reached the first milestone at the end of November, breaking the record for e-vehicles by surpassing the 19,685 feet (6,000 meter) barrier. One week later, they reached 21,325 feet (6,500 meters) above sea level – the record height of their mission. They reached the western ridge of Ojos del Salado, the highest volcano on earth, using nothing but solar power. With the world record in the bag, the Peak Evolution team is now heading back to Switzerland, with Gebrüder Weiss ensuring that the record-breaking vehicle also makes it safely back to Europe.

The logistics company will continue to support pioneering projects, and in January it will support a dress rehearsal of the Austrian Space Forum’s Mars mission take place at the Gebrüder Weiss site in Maria Lanzendorf near Vienna. The company will also test an autonomous truck next year and send an international research team to Greenland to gain important insights into climate change.



Caption: The team at 21,325 feet/6,500 meters – a new world record for e-vehicles. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Anna Pocinska)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us



North American Contact:

Karolyn Raphael

Public Relations for Gebrüder Weiss

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422