Logistics Team at Gebrüder Weiss Welcomes Rittal North America to its Midwest Warehouse

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, welcomes Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, to its Midwest warehouse and North American headquarters in Chicago. The organizations are working together to shorten delivery times, expand service capabilities, and improve the customer experience. By collaborating with Gebrüder Weiss, Rittal expands its U.S. footprint for more responsive enclosure delivery to integrators, OEMs, machine builders, panel builders, and data centers in the Midwest.

“We have a very strong reputation for creating custom solutions and understanding the delicate details that go with warehousing and transporting sensitive technology for the IT industry,” said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA. “We are delighted to be expanding our long-time European relationship with Rittal into the Midwest to work with them on a comprehensive strategy to move their product to market at an even faster pace,” McCullough added.

Gebrüder Weiss works with clients to not only outsource warehouse logistics and fulfillment processes to help organizations increase flexibility and efficiency, but the logistics experts also engage with clients to optimize its operational processes through strategic warehouse locations. Working collaboratively, the two companies will enhance Rittal’s offering to its customers in the Midwest.

“We wanted to help improve our customer’s productivity and their competitive edge. By collaborating with Gebrüder Weiss, we can better serve customers with our quality engineered products by providing more responsive delivery in the Midwest,” said Mike Freund, CEO at Rittal.

For more information on services provided by Gebrüder Weiss, visit www.gw-world.com or call 847.795.4300.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com