Gebrüder Weiss marks completion of cycling campaign with six trips around the world

Lauterach, September 30, 2022. The “Cycling around the World” campaign organized by international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss ended as a resounding success. For six months, cyclists around the world hopped on their bikes and used a cycling app to record and add up the distances covered. The original goal was to circle the globe once, i.e., to cover a distance of around 40,075 kilometers. The result: participating cyclists substantially exceeded expectations by completing a total distance of 247,000 kilometers, more than six times the length of the equator.

“We would like to thank each cyclist for supporting our campaign. Our aim was to set an example of sustainable mobility. “Cycling around the World” will see a comeback next spring,” says Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss.

The immense success of the campaign is also beneficial for the reforestation project supported by Gebrüder Weiss in cooperation with sustainability partner natureOffice in West Africa. The logistics company financed planting one tree for every 40 kilometers cycled. Thanks to the cyclists’ efforts, the corporate forest in Sokpokopé, Togo, now comprises 5,000 trees and has reached its maximum capacity. The company also donated 20 bicycles to local school children, enabling them to reach a secondary school in Kpalimé every day which would otherwise have been difficult due to the lack of transportation infrastructure.

About Gebrüder Weiss:

Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria, is a globally operative full-service logistics provider. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. North American locations include headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its extensive history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

Media Contact:

Karolyn Raphael, Winger Marketing

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

T 312-494-0422