Mujin opens first European office

Fresh on the heels of raising venture capital and launching a robotic truck unloading platform, the automation machinery provider Mujin is expanding to Europe, the company said today.

Mujin, which has its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, announced the opening of its first European office, which is located in the Netherlands. According to the company, the new site represents a pivotal step in the company's commitment to global expansion, and is driven by its $85 million “series C” funding round, unveiled in September.

Earlier this year, Mujin launched a robotic truck unloading solution, joining other early movers in that space such as Boston Dynamics and Pickle Robot. In addition to its TruckBot, the company also offers robotic solutions including Random Palletizing, Depalletizing, and Bin Picking.

The new European office will serve as a central hub for sales, customer support, and solution development, enhancing Mujin's ability to meet the unique needs of European businesses across various industries.

“We are very excited to enter new markets in Europe," Lukasz Drewnowski, CEO at Mujin Europe, said in a release. "We already have many partners in Europe for whom our close presence will certainly make collaboration even easier. The European market is very mature and customers expect very high standards. We feel that Mujin is a perfect fit to meet these requirements and will become the number one choice for local customers.”



