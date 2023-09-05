Mujin lands $85 million backing for its automation technology

Intelligent automation provider Mujin today said it has collected $85 million in venture capital backing, providing fresh capital to enhance the accessibility of its MujinController platform to integrators and end users, empowering them to develop new automation applications.

The “series C” funding round was led by SBI Investment Co., Ltd. in Japan, along with Pegasus Tech Ventures from Silicon Valley, 7 Industries from the Netherlands, corporate investor Accenture, and the angel investor James Kuffner.

Mujin announced the funding about six months after the company launched a robotic truck unloading solution that the firm says can unload boxes from floor-loaded containers at a rate of 1,000 cases per hour. And the company says the core of its product line is its universal MujinController platform, which transforms industrial robots from any manufacturer into intelligent machines capable of automating a wide variety of applications across manufacturing and logistics.

“The MujinController introduces a unique approach to creating robotics applications, leveraging a real-time non-volatile digital twin and offering a suite of perception, planning, and control algorithms to digitize the real world and autonomously move robots and other industrial equipment through it,” Ross Diankov, Mujin’s co-founder, said in a release.

According to Mujin, its vision is centered on a commitment to eliminating mundane and hazardous tasks, opening up a world where workers can unleash their true potential and focus on more meaningful endeavors, while the firm’s platform continues to drive efficiency and productivity.