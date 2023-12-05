Carolina Handling named a South Carolina veteran friendly employer

Carolina Handling was named a veteran-friendly employer by the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) during a presentation held on December 5, 2023 at the company’s Hilton Learning Center in Piedmont.

The SCDVA program recognizes South Carolina businesses that actively recruit military veterans and empower and enhance their employment through training and career development opportunities. Carolina Handling received the program’s certificate of bronze standard.

“It’s an honor to be here to give you this award on behalf of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs and Secretary Todd McCaffrey and to recognize Carolina Handling not only for the great services you provide veterans in your workforce, but also veterans in your community,” said SCDVA Operations Coordinator Kailay P. Washington.

The exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida, Carolina Handling in a leading materials handling equipment supplier, offering consulting, design and engineering services, and integrated automation solutions for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers.

About 12.5 percent of Carolina Handling’s 759 associates served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The company has 212 South Carolina associates, 31 of whom are military veterans.

The presenting sponsor of the Veterans Employment & Transition Summit hosted by The RECON Network and a multi-year sponsor of the Military & First Responders Skybox at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville, Carolina Handling has been raising awareness about material handling and supply chain careers.

“The skills developed while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can make you highly successful in the material handling industry,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “Carolina Handling offers comprehensive onboarding and continuous training to assist a meaningful military-to-civilian transition and a purpose-driven career.”

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling is one of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions for warehouses and distribution centers, as well as parts, racking, storage, lighting and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta GA, Birmingham AL, Greensboro NC, Raleigh NC and Greenville SC, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. The company has more than 750 associates. For more information, visit carolinahandling.com.