Maximize your battery room's performance with the latest iBOS Battery Management System

The iBOS Battery Manager is designed to maximize battery fleet performance by minimizing or eliminating the need to change batteries during working shifts and proactively servicing the batteries that need repair. This helps protect warranties and records all maintenance activity.

“Battery Manager takes the guesswork out of managing a battery room, helping large fleet users save time and money,” said Brian Crummy, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Philadelphia Scientific. “The system interprets data quickly and easily to create a lean and efficient battery room, helping to maximize battery runtime time and minimize costly battery changes, thereby making fleet operations more productive.”

“We think it’s the best battery management product in the industry and we’re looking forward to showing people the benefits of the system. We believe that optimizing battery performance, runtimes, and productivity through the use of data is the future of battery management.”

The system ensures forklift operators are always using the batteries that will get them the longest runtime and keep them on the DC floor and out of the battery room. Reducing the need for in-shift battery changing by identifying poor performing batteries ahead of time, Battery Manager ensures fleet efficiency is maintained, helping operators remain more productive for longer periods of time.

To get hands on with iBOS Battery Manager and to find out for yourself how the system can revolutionize your forklift fleet operations contact us to book a demo.