The industry’s first wireless battery management system: CellTrac - Battery management based on science, not guesswork.

Chandler, Arizona, 02/23/2022

A fleet is as good as the battery it runs on. Neglecting battery maintenance can result in batteries underperforming, shortened life and unanticipated purchases. In addition, there are soft costs such as downtime and lost productivity.

Implementing the right battery management system can generally avoid the problems caused by underperforming batteries.

Battery management has come a long way over the years. Batteries were seen as just a black box that powered our equipment but we had no accurate data of its performance or the appropriate management for them. CellTrac - a battery management system developed by telematics provider Access Control Group - offers a cloud connected battery management system which provides unprecedented visibility of their operation.

CellTrac BMS records crucial battery parameters so that operators know how well their battery is performing and how it can be improved. It records:

• Voltage, Current and Ah

• State of Charge

• Plug ins (Opportunity Charge)

• Equalization

• KWh (for Power by The Hour)

• Discrete Input for Hour Meters

It monitors:

• Low Electrolyte Level

• Over Temperature

• Over Current

• Over/Under Voltage

• Missed Equalization

Exceptions are notified via an SMS or email

CellTrac is a feature rich, easy to implement and affordable solution that provides operators control over their fleet battery management. It gives an actionable view into its performance through our cloud platform AssetPro 360 in order to make the appropriate changes to promote a healthier and longer lasting battery fleet.

About Access Control Group:

Access Control Group is a pioneer in scalable asset management with 21+ years of industry experience helping businesses in the ground support, material handling and manufacturing industries. We provide IIoT solutions to Fortune 100-500 corporations and help them gain unprecedented visibility across their enterprise with our modern API.

