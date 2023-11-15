AFS Logistics certified as a Most Loved Workplace

SHREVEPORT La. (Nov. 15, 2023) – AFS Logistics, a leading 3PL provider with an international presence, announces certification as a Most Loved Workplace®. This certification is backed by the extensive research and analysis conducted by the Best Practice Institute (BPI) and provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today. The certification comes less than two weeks after another organization recognized AFS for its workplace culture, with the Women in Trucking Association naming the firm a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for the third consecutive year.



AFS Logistics has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its commitment to its highly collaborative work environment that allows teammates to build strong relationships, communicate effectively across departments and tackle challenges together. AFS teammates also take pride in their respectful culture, which they credit company leadership for modeling. As highlighted in the company’s Most Loved Workplace profile, AFS understands that promoting a workplace culture of respect and support is just as important as offering competitive compensation packages.

“Our inclusion on the Most Loved Workplaces list further validates the core values on which AFS was established – ethics, engagement and excellence,” says Tom Nightingale, CEO of AFS. “Culture is one of the most critical components of a successful company, and directly correlates to our ability to ensure the success of our customers. I’m proud of the work that our HR team puts in each day to cultivate an environment where all of our teammates feel valued.”

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. AFS Logistics became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company. The Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace, according to the BPI.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.