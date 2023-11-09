Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) Completes Optym’s RouteMax Rollout Across Its Network

Dallas, TX, November 9, 2023 — Optym, a leader in optimization and AI solutions, announced today that Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL), one of the largest regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers in the US, has completed the rollout of Optym’s route planning optimization solution RouteMax across its network.

SEFL has 89 service centers in 13 states specializing in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest. To improve route planning efficiency with easy-to-use solutions for their workforce, SEFL implemented Optym’s RouteMax for its scalable solution that reduces the need for local knowledge while improving productivity of planners and assets.

"We strive for continuous improvement, and with RouteMax's implementation, we're seeing positive results across our service centers," SEFL Senior Vice President & CIO Woody Lovelace said. “RouteMax’s dynamic route optimization capabilities and intuitive workflows are helping our planners create more efficient routes in less time. As we continue our collaborations with Optym, we anticipate even greater success of RouteMax at SEFL."

Regarding their collaboration with Optym, Lovelace mentioned, "Optym's team has provided great support throughout the rollout of RouteMax. Their extreme client-focus, ability to bring new features requested by us into the product within days, and willingness to fine-tune their product to accommodate SEFL's unique operations has been commendable.”

RouteMax focuses on the unique challenges faced by LTL carriers in their pickup and delivery operations. For SEFL, the emphasis has been to meet their customer requirements while also minimizing the number of vehicles needed for delivery and the number of miles travelled by those vehicles. Building on the success of route optimization, Optym plans to bring RouteMax’s additional modules to the SEFL operation.

"It has been an exciting journey working alongside the SEFL team to improve their route planning by integrating RouteMax into their operations," Optym’s Director of Routing Solutions Rambabu Yadlapalli said, “Since the beginning of this project, we realized the unique business model of SEFL. Together, we've been able to model this uniqueness within the RouteMax product. SEFL’s close involvement during the deployment and their invaluable feedback enabled to improve RouteMax considerably. Thanks to them, RouteMax is now the best route optimization product for LTL carriers.”

About Optym

Backed by decades of experience, research, and development, Optym is focused on making trucking operations more efficient. By combining industry experience with cutting-edge optimization techniques, our solutions determine the best decisions for the complex challenges unique to today's transportation and logistics companies. Optym holds a portfolio of innovative optimization solutions designed to tackle the biggest challenges facing transportation operators today. From first mile to middle mile to last mile, our solutions enable you to take your operations to the next level. Our products are saving some of the largest LTL carriers tens of millions of dollars annually. For more information about Optym’s LTL offering, visit www.Optym.com/LTL.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations.

For more information, please visit www.sefl.com.