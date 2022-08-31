Southeastern Freight Lines Celebrates 70 Years of Service at its Charleston and Savannah Centers

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 31, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, is celebrating 70 years of “Quality Without Question” service from its service centers in Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

Both service centers opened in 1952 and have seen significant growth since establishment. Charleston began operations with five dock doors and six associates and has grown to 63 dock doors and 92 associates.

“This anniversary marks an important milestone for our service center,” said Mark Davis, Charleston’s service center manager. “While we have experienced seven decades worth of tremendous growth, we don’t have any plans to stop innovating our quality process. Our service center will begin expanding our facility to include an additional 50 dock doors at the end of this year. I’m looking forward to the future development of the Charleston service center and am excited for our team to continue driving success.”

Savannah started with just one dock door and the facility now consists of 90 dock doors and 70 associates.

“We are humbled by the relationships we’ve cultivated with both customers and associates over the last 70 years.” said Adam Lake, Savannah’s service center manager. “Our 90-door facility and 70 associates has allowed us to timely process our freight and provide quality service to our loyal customers in Savannah and beyond. Many thanks to the decades of associates who have believed in our philosophy of providing “Quality Without Question” service. We look forward to providing excellence for many years to come.”

Over the years, the Charleston and Savannah service centers have given back to their communities, most recently through Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to having associates of all levels volunteer in their local communities to assist needy individuals.

As a part of the Southeastern Serves mission, the Charleston service center has volunteered with organizations such as Samaritans Feet and League of Dreams. In addition, the service center donated knitted gifts to international seafarers through the Christmas at Sea organization, supporting the thousands of U.S. mariners working on the Mississippi River System and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterways. Valuing the same commitment to community, the Savannah service center has supported the Treutlen House by providing landscaping and remodeling services on the grounds of the foster home for the 10- to 21-year-old boys living on the property.

The Charleston service center was the third service center opened since the company’s establishment in 1950. Soon after, the Savannah service center was founded as the fourth location. Southeastern now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

