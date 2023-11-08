Körber Supply Chain recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer

Körber Supply Chain is recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). The “Voice of the Customer” is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

Earlier this year, Körber was recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for the fifth consecutive year. In the recent 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) Report, we feel Körber exemplified the broad range of its supply chain software solutions by being recognized in all five levels of warehouse operation use cases. This latest recognition in the “Voice of the Customer” report, we believe, solidifies the impact and value of Körber’s offering from a user perspective.

Based on reviews collected, the report reveals that customers gave Körber an overall rating of 4.6 out of a possible 5 based on 41 reviews as of 31st August 2023. Moreover, 95% of reviewers said they were willing to recommend Körber. Placed in the upper-right corner of the “Voice of the Customer” grid, Körber has been recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction.

“While supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, the need for flexible, scalable software solutions and a trusted partner is more important than ever. Businesses require a partnership focused on the customer’s unique opportunities and needs through class-leading technology and individually tailored solutions. This validation, we believe, further demonstrates Körber’s supply chain software strengths and adds an additional layer of credibility — from the end users. Our combination of technology expertise and partnerships helps drive our customers' success,” added Sean Elliott, CTO Software at Körber Business Area Supply Chain.

More than 4,700 customers worldwide are re-imagining their supply chains with Kӧrber, including:

- Global machinery spare parts player, Thermote & Vanhalst (TVH), capitalizes on Körber’s WMS and WCS to increase agility and resilience across its global network of warehouses at 48 sites

- Apparel retailer, Ariat International, combines Körber's WMS and an AMR solution from Geek+ to mitigate issues of labor inefficiency and facility optimization to improve the end customer experience

- Australia’s leading retailer of office products, Officeworks, relies on more than 100 AMRs, voice and RF users, and Kӧrber's WMS to enhance warehouse associates’ wellbeing and safety

- Europe's leading manufacturer of workwear, Strauss, puts their trust in Körber’s WMS, WCS and DOM for end-to-end supply chain optimization in light of rising demand

View your complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Warehouse Management Systems report: https://www.koerber-supplychain-software.com/en/landing-pages/gartner-voice-of-the-customer.

