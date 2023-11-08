Drivewyze Adds Newfoundland and Labrador to its PreClear Weigh Station Bypass Network

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 – Drivewyze, the leader in connected truck services and operator of the largest public-private weigh station bypass network in North America, has announced its PreClear weigh station bypass service is now available in Newfoundland and Labrador. It joins Ontario and Alberta, which also have Drivewyze PreClear bypass service in their provinces. The service is also available in 44 states – combining to offer bypass opportunities at more than 900 locations.



The Newfoundland and Labrador service allows all Canadian plated subscribed trucks to have bypass opportunities at six locations, serving nine sites, throughout the province, including:



Channel-Port aux Basques Hwy-1 NB

Channel-Port aux Basques Hwy-1 SB

Foxtrap Hwy-1 SB

Goobies Hwy-1 NB

Goobies Hwy-1 SB

Grand Falls-Windsor Hwy-1 SB

Pynn’s Brook Hwy-1 NB

Pynn’s Brook Hwy-1 SB

Labrador West Route 500 -WB



Carriers are rewarded for their safety ratings with weigh station bypass privileges. A bypass means trucks over 4,500 kg (9,920 lbs) do not have to enter weigh stations saving trucking companies time and money by reducing delays and associated fuel costs when a truck pulls in and out of a station.



“Driver satisfaction also increases because they avoid the lineups and wait times of weigh stations,” said Brian Mofford, Drivewyze’s VP of Government Experience. “Weigh stations of all sizes create shipment delays because of congestion associated with high volumes. Bypass eases that, while allowing enforcement officers to concentrate their efforts on the vehicles that truly do need inspecting.”



According to Mofford, the bypass sites represent the busiest areas for truck traffic, especially the Foxtrap location, which is just outside of St. John’s. “Highway 1 is the main thoroughfare across the Island, and most trucks take this route,” he said.



“Newfoundland and Labrador is proud to be a part of Drivewyze’s PreClear weigh station bypass network,” said the Honourable Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service NL. “Our province decided to embrace weigh station bypass as a way to help reduce congestion at scale locations, reduce greenhouse gases created from idling vehicles, increase efficiency for carriers and allow for more focused inspections.”



About Drivewyze Inc.: Drivewyze Inc. is a leader in the transportation technology industry that builds innovative solutions for commercial vehicle fleets, drivers, and transportation infrastructure owners & operators. Drivewyze delivers best-in-class in-cab services to commercial truck fleets and drivers, like Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service, Drivewyze Safety Notifications and Safety+ proactive safety alert solutions. Drivewyze infrastructure services provide solutions to state agencies, including Smart Roadside commercial vehicle enforcement (CVE) electronic screening, Central Park truck parking management, and Smart Roadways connected truck solutions.

