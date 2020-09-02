Eleos and Drivewyze Team up to Offer PreClear Weigh Station Bypass Integration

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 2, 2020 – Eleos, which provides a custom workflow app platform for leading trucking companies and their drivers, has expanded its platform by teaming with Drivewyze to offer an easy integration with PreClear weigh station bypass.



“We’re known for working with fleets to customize apps for their specific use, as part of that, we integrate with industry leading providers to bring all the tools the driver needs into a single unified driver workflow app,” said Kevin Survance, Eleos founder and CEO. “And, that’s where Drivewyze PreClear comes in. Enabling drivers to see bypass notifications from Drivewyze right inside their company’s app increases driver and fleet efficiency. PreClear weigh station bypass provides drivers with the opportunity to log more drive time, and in trucking, that’s the name of the game.”



Drivewyze PreClear, the largest weigh station bypass service in North American with more than 800 locations in 47 states and provinces, joins the growing list of integrations available within the Eleos platform, a customizable workflow platform that can help drivers with everything from trip planning and navigation, to payroll, dispatch communications, document scanning and on-the-go training.



“Eleos has created a unique business model that allows fleets to give drivers company- specific apps using best-in-class pre-built components,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “This allows fleets to economically tailor apps and information to improve their day-to-day operations. The growth in their customer base is a testament of their success. We’re excited to be aligned with Eleos.”



Since no transponders are required, activation of Drivewyze on the Eleos platform can be done in minutes, with bypass information displayed on smartphones or tablets.



Once integrated, Drivewyze transmits safety scores, registration and IFTA tax compliance information to the weigh station, which then calculates the information against the bypass criteria established by its state. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted.



About Eleos:



Eleos is the leading customizable driver workflow app platform. An Eleos powered app simplifies your drivers’ lives by putting everything they need in one unified mobile driver app. Eleos contains an extensive collection of powerful pre-built components that allow you to customize your app to match your evolving business needs. Craft a custom mobile app for your fleet drivers that gives you the control you want and the flexibility you need. Learn more at eleostech.com.



About Drivewyze Inc.:



Drivewyze Inc. is the leader in connected truck services and is on a mission to revolutionize transportation safety and efficiency. Drivewyze serves commercial drivers and fleets with innovative trucking services such as the Drivewyze PreClear bypass service, Drivewyze Safety Notifications, and Drivewyze Insights. Drivewyze was recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the North American Weigh Station Bypass Company of the Year Award for 2017, for its best practices and industry leadership. To learn more about Drivewyze, visit www.drivewyze.com.

