Kenworth Honored as a 2023 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 6, 2023 – Kenworth was honored as a 2023 “Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). This marks the sixth consecutive year that Kenworth has received special recognition from the organization.



Companies receiving this honor support WIT’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry. They possess corporate cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development; and career advancement opportunities.



“Kenworth believes a corporate culture focused on advancing diversity, equality and inclusivity inspires the creative ideas and innovation required to deliver the World’s Best transportation solutions,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing.



The Kenworth Diversity and Inclusion Council mission statement is to cultivate a high-trust workspace that empowers, encourages, and inspires people to be their authentic selves and create innovative and customized business solutions as unique as the communities we serve.



“It is fantastic to see Kenworth again recognized with an honor that reflects the environment of empowerment I have experienced over the past 18 years to lead and influence change,” said Noelle Parlier, Kenworth director of product planning and strategy. “I’m proud to work for a company that supports advancement of women at every level and values the crucial perspective we bring that is helping to fuel the innovative spirit behind Kenworth’s industry-leading products and services.”



Kenworth also fosters support for women through engagement and sponsorship in multiple female-centric industry organizations. The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), a national engineering organization geared toward the development, advancement, and support of women engineers. Kenworth SWE group brings the national SWE organization to Kenworth by networking at outside work events, community involvements through volunteering, and advancements through training and mentorship. Kenworth has also sponsored the Women in Cybersecurity organization that is focused on recruiting and retaining women in the rapidly expanding cybersecurity domain and hosted multiple WomenHack events focused on networking and recruiting of women in the software development field.



In addition to this Kenworth effort, the PACCAR Women’s Association (PWA) promotes diversity, inclusion and belonging by empowering PACCAR women to achieve career success through mentoring, advocacy (self and others) and networking. PWA provides education, resources, and networking to prepare women for leadership opportunities within the company.



