Gebrüder Weiss Takes Over amm logistics in Konradsreuth

Hof / Lauterach, October 25, 2023. Following the recent takeover of the Wedlich logistics company in Bayreuth, Gebrüder Weiss announces the next acquisition in Upper Franconia / Germany: effective in January of 2024, the logistics provider will take over the Konradsreuth location from the forwarding company Amm, which is going to operate under the Gebrüder Weiss brand in future. The location near Hof will be continued in its current structure as part of the German general cargo cooperations Cargoline and NG.network, and will be connected to the network of the international logistics provider. The family business headquartered in Lauterach, Vorarlberg/Austria, will welcome the 180 employees working at the location. The purchase is subject to approval by the antitrust authorities. The activities of the Amm forwarding company in the Nuremberg region will not be affected by this acquisition.

With its history of more than 500 years, Gebrüder Weiss is considered the oldest transport company in the world. Apart from land transport, the company’s services also include air and sea freight transport as well as logistics solutions, which Gebrüder Weiss offers at 180 locations all over the world. It is the trade and industry sectors in the region, in particular, that are meant to benefit from this international presence and experience, according to Wolfram Senger-Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Gebrüder Weiss. With annual revenues of three billion euros, Gebrüder Weiss does not count among the top players of the industry, “but among the medium-sized ones,” Senger-Weiss emphasizes. With this positioning, Gebrüder Weiss intends to present a deliberate alternative to industry giants. “We are closer to our customers and employees, but can still offer a company-owned global network. In Germany, we are pursuing a clear growth strategy. Konradsreuth is going to play a central role within our national and international land transport network,” Senger-Weiss added.

The region of Upper Franconia is an important industry location and an ideal transshipment point for land transports between Eastern Europe and Southern Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Moreover, the Hof container terminal is located directly along the route from Hamburg through Leipzig down to the Adriatic Sea and can also be used for transporting goods by rail. Werner Dettenthaler, Managing Director of Land Transport Germany at Gebrüder Weiss, emphasizes the importance of the location: “We are closing a geographic gap in Bavaria with the Konradsreuth location, offering our customers a wide network of locations from Upper Bavaria to Upper Franconia.” The company already holds its own branches in Memmingen, Waldkraiburg, Passau, Straubing, Nuremberg and Bayreuth.

Strong partnerships

The memberships of the Konradsreuth location in the German general cargo cooperations Cargoline and NG.network will be continued under the orange flag of Gebrüder Weiss. “As shareholder of NG.network, we are glad to contribute another location to the network, thus offering our partners and customers even more stability for their transports,” adds Dettenthaler. The cooperations consist of local transport partners with whom Gebrüder Weiss carries out joint land transports throughout Germany.

“In Gebrüder Weiss, we have found an owner-managed logistics company with a sustainable corporate culture that intends to invest in the location and its employees long term. Under the orange flag, Konradsreuth is going to maintain the high quality of the Cargoline and NG.network general cargo networks,” says Ralf Amm, the previous owner of the location. The entrepreneur will now focus on developing the Amm Group in Nuremberg.

Alexander Prittig will remain the Branch Manager in Konradsreuth under Gebrüder Weiss. For the experienced logistics expert, this integration holds great potential: “It’s good news for the Upper Franconian business community. Our local know-how will be complemented by an established international network. In this way, apart from national and international land transports, we can also offer air and sea freight as well as other digital services to our customers in the future. And for our employees, it means excellent career opportunities in a globally active logistics company.”



About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,400 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations.



