Toyota relies increasingly on Gebrüder Weiss in Kazakhstan

Almaty / Lauterach, August 11, 2022. Gebrüder Weiss expands its partnership with Toyota Motor in Kazakhstan. The logistics provider has been handling spare parts distribution to the Japanese automaker’s dealers since this year in Almaty, the country’s largest city. Existing services include the transportation of automobiles throughout Kazakhstan, daily deliveries of spare parts to Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), and warehouse logistics.

The Kazakh market is very important for Toyota. In 2021, the automaker sold around 14,000 vehicles there – equivalent to a share of around twelve percent of the country’s total automotive market. “We want to continue growing in Kazakhstan. For this, we need a reliable logistics partner who is very familiar with the local situation. Gebrüder Weiss has been providing us with high-quality service for more than a decade,” says Damira Alpysbayeva, Logistics Manager at Toyota Motor Kazakhstan.

As the most important Central Asian trading partner, Kazakhstan is also an attractive growth market for companies from Germany and Austria. Austrian export goods include pharmaceuticals, machinery, measuring instruments, paper and metal goods, which are mainly used in the petroleum industry. Gebrüder Weiss has been represented in Kazakhstan since 2007 and is now an established logistics service provider for industry and trade. The service portfolio includes land transports (including multimodal), air and ocean freight services, customs, warehouse logistics and supply chain management.

Central logistics hub on the New Silk Road

Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly important as a key handling point on the New Silk Road route – all the more so as alternative transport routes are currently in high demand due to the sanctions against Russia. The country also benefits from its favorable geographical location, which makes Kazakhstan an ideal hub for China’s trade in goods with Europe and West Asia. Gebrüder Weiss also operates locations along the New Silk Road in Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Uzbekistan and China.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria, is a globally operative full-service logistics provider with about 8,000 employees at 180 company-owned locations. In the last fiscal year (2021), it posted annual sales of 2.5 billion euros.

