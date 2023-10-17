Logistics Plus Supply Chain Solutions Receives Continued Registration to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B

ERIE, PA (October 17, 2023) – Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce its Logistics Plus Supply Chain Solutions (LPSCS) division, which focuses on the aerospace, aviation and defense industries, has received continued registration to ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B standards. Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar recognizes LPSCS for having met the stringent requirements of this/these international standards, their ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and their dedication to continual improvement of their management system.

“Logistics Plus continues to demonstrate its commitment to world-class quality standards by implementing and maintaining certification to the ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B,” said Adam Mook, Compliance Department Manager for Logistics Plus. “We are proud to partner with PRI Registrar in this accomplishment and look forward to continuing operational excellence.”

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, an independent certification body, has certified a multitude of organizations to international quality, environment, health & safety, and information security standards. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to improve performance in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,000 employees located in 45+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.