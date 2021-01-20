ATA Freight Successfully Completes ISO Reverification and Receives Updated ISO 9001:2015 & 14001:2015 Certification

Garden City, NY… ATA Freight, a leading global logistics and freight forwarding services provider, announced that it has successfully completed external audits for ISO reverification earning its updated ISO 9001 Certification (ISO 9001:2015 and 14001:2015). The comprehensive system audits covered every aspect of the company’s operations.

“Achieving our updated ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications was a very demanding process to which each of our staff members was fully committed,” said ATA Freight COO Matt Goker. “Quality control in all areas of our operations is of the utmost importance to us, and we continuously strive for the highest standard of quality. By having evaluated our organization at every level and met the stringent requirements of ISO 9001 and 14001, we are confident that we are providing our valued customers with the highest quality.”

ISO 9001 and 14001 are quality management system standards that were developed by the International Organization for Standardization, which is an association of governmental and nongovernmental organizations from many countries. The ISO 9001 and 14001 standards are utilized to certify quality management systems that focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction and the active involvement of both management and employees in a process-based approach.

Since its inception in 1996, ATA Freight has grown to become a leading global logistics and freight forwarding service provider specializing in innovative shipping management solutions across all transportation modalities, from sea and air to road and rail. By advancing the supply chain with innovative and digital solutions and high quality customer service, ATA Freight has established itself across the globe with locations in the USA, Turkey, India, China, Mexico and Russia. ATA Freight has over 400 team members worldwide. In addition to the ISO 9001 and 14001 certifications, ATA Freight holds the C-TPAT, FMC/OTI License, IAC Certification, and the Ecovadis Bronze Recognition Medal for Sustainability Rating. For more information, visit: www.atafreight.com