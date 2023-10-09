How to use BSL lithium batteries to enhance aviation GSE safety

Ground support equipment (GSE) is traditionally powered by internal combustion engines (ICs), just like the aircraft they support. The burning of diesel, gas, or propane, however, results in carbon emissions that negatively impact the environment. Airlines and airports are replacing diesel-fueled ground support equipment (GSE) with lithium-ion battery-powered machines to meet evolving environmental requirements. By switching from diesel-fueled equipment, we reduce carbon emissions, fueling and engine maintenance costs, as well as the health risks associated with internal combustion engine emissions and noise.

BSL Battery - Industrial Expands Testing and Product Validation Capabilities with Field Shaker

To make sure the truck is “revived” immediately and the life expectancy is excellent after a “heart transplant”, BSLBATT Battery team conducts strict performance tests to assure all BSLBATT battery products meet industrial standards for quality and compatibility for every applications. Announcing Last month an expansion in-house with all the testing required to meet UL 2580 and UN/DOT 38.3 compliance Testing and product validation capabilities for equipment, including field shakers.

To learn more about UL 2580 testing and UN38.3 certification with BSL Battery - Industrial, keep watching our video or read on!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfJYdFwC4FI

As they work to convert their existing ground support equipment into more energy-efficient electric vehicles, key players in the aviation industry support the development of these safety standards.Retrofitting lithium-ion batteries into more traditional diesel-powered equipment when upgrading existing fleets is also addressed in the Standard.

Most ground support equipment today is powered by gasoline or diesel engines, and some by lead-acid batteries.Emissions from internal combustion engines can harm the environment and ground personnel.Over the next three decades, airports around the world have committed to removing all diesel-powered vehicles from their apron and airside.

A $640,000 (USD) grant was awarded by The Chicago Department of Aviation toward United Airlines' $1.43 million (USD) joint investment with the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase 26 new zero-emission GSE vehicles.United Airlines will save more than 1.4 million gallons of diesel fuel and reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), the primary air pollutant in the generation of greenhouse gases, by more than 16,000 tons (as well as other byproducts of fuel emissions).

The Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) offers financial incentives for airports to reduce their carbon emissions.According to the FAA, this program has funded 121 projects at 56 airports since September or 2020.Many airports around the world are eligible for grants.

Retrofitting GSE lithium batteries

Some aviation GSE is already powered by lead-acid batteries. However, lithium batteries are significantly lighter, smaller, and offer better energy storage and physical space than lead-acid batteries. Because of these reasons, the aviation industry is retrofitting its lead-acid-powered GSE fleets with lithium batteries. Since lithium retrofit batteries are not closely regulated, the aviation industry is particularly concerned about their safety. In order to address this concern, the Standard provides for the retrofitting of lithium batteries into more traditional diesel and lead-acid powered equipment.

Maintenance and operations at airports

Unlike lead-acid batteries, lithium batteries require no maintenance other than charging. Due to the prevalence of lead-acid powered GSE in their fleet inventory, most airline operations facilities already have charging equipment. Lithium battery chargers, new battery charging stations, and their facilities can be tested for safety compliance and for fire, electric shock, and explosion risks.

In the aviation industry, managers of dangerous goods and ground support teams agree that prevention is the best way to increase safety. Haley Ning said: "UL's comprehensive testing facility enables in-house qualification of everything from the smallest to the largest battery system, eliminating the need to outsource any testing aspects of UL or UN certification and speeding up the process. ”BSL Battery - Industrial Chief Operating Officer. "Our strong relationship with UTL, an Underwriters Laboratories compliant laboratory, coupled with these strong testing capabilities, enables BSL Battery - Industrial to rapidly develop and deliver world-class energy storage systems to critical applications for our end users. All BSL Battery - Industrial systems are designed and tested to meet the rigorous standards of the modern operating environment, with an unwavering focus on safety and reliability. We remain committed to providing clean energy solutions to this fast-growing market."

https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com/gse-safety.html