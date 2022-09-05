Do You Want To Be A Distributor Of BSL Lithium Batteries?

BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY), hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries, and we are looking for Global Partners for expansion. Currently we are working with over 48 battery distributors in the global market.

We continue to witness growth in the forklift lithium battery replacement market. We welcome you to be a part of our inherited innovative Industrial lithium battery products, smart-powered solutions, and cutting-edge modular technologies, and to be one of 118 dealers on our global market map member!

Our battery packs are used to power industrial and commercial equipment like forklifts and Renewable Energy, as well as new applications like Golf Cart, Floor-Machines, MINI Excavator and Mobile Elevated Work Platforms stations.

Choosing BSL is choosing the future; let’s work side by side in this industry. Contact our sales reps today!

Sales Contact

BSLBATT Battery

Room 608, Building 1 Zhonghui International Mansion, Huicheng District, Huizhou, Guangdong Province, China

Name: Haley Ning

Phone: +86-752-2819469

Email: inquiry@bsl-battery.com

Web Site: https://www.lithiumforkliftbattery.com

Download our company presentation kit