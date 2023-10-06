cargonerds Welcomes Jan Grünberg as New Managing Director

Jan boasts extensive experience in start-ups and sales development, including his successful tenure at the B2B marketplace, cargo.one. These accomplishments have paved the way for his current role as Managing Director at cargonerds.

Jan's decision to join cargonerds was driven by the company's compelling business model. He emphasized, "cargonerds offers a simple and cost-effective digital solution that is desperately needed by medium-sized freight forwarders to maintain their competitiveness in a fiercely competitive market."

In the coming months, Jan will gradually assume the responsibilities of his predecessor, Conrad Franchi, who will provide guidance during the transitional period. Conrad Franchi will then refocus his efforts as Chief Digital Officer at Röhlig, the logistics company from which cargonerds originated.

Conrad expressed his confidence in Jan, stating, "Jan's impressive track record in organizational development and sales structures brings a wealth of experience and expertise to cargonerds. This will undoubtedly fuel the company's ongoing growth and success."