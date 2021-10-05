Realterm Expands into APAC Region, Welcomes Bastian van Halder as Managing Director Asia

Realterm announced today the opening of an office in Singapore, bringing its high flow through (HFT) asset investment focus to the transportation real estate space in the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Bastian van Halder will join the firm as Managing Director for Asia, leading all aspects of Realterm’s business, including capital raising, investments, and fund management.

“As the leading transportation-focused real estate asset management firm globally, our APAC commitment allows us to provide our partners with investment market exposure to the dynamic supply and fulfilment chains in the region,” said Bob Fordi, Realterm’s CEO and Managing Partner. “To achieve our goals, we’ve identified a thoughtful, energetic and respected leader in Bastian. His keen understanding of the APAC real estate landscape is a tremendous addition to Realterm.”

van Halder joins Realterm from JLL, where he was a Corporate Finance Director for its APAC markets. He was previously portfolio manager with Standard Life Investments (now rebranded abrdn) and received a bachelor’s degree in real estate finance and management from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

“Realterm’s global industry relationships and differentiated operating platform provide unmatched opportunities for capital partners seeking HFT in the APAC region,” said van Halder. “I look forward to building a best-in-class team and working closely with all stakeholders to deliver superior outcomes for Realterm’s partners.”

Bastian van Halder’s headshot, courtesy of Realterm, can be found here.

About Realterm

Realterm is a transportation focused investment manager with a 30-year track record of executing real asset strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages in excess of $8 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.