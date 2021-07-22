Realterm Welcomes Leonie Kierkels as Associate Director of Asset Management in Europe

Amsterdam, Netherlands (July 6, 2021) – Realterm announced today that Leonie Kierkels has joined the firm as Associate Director of Asset Management in Europe. In her new role, Leonie will oversee the execution of Realterm’s European portfolio strategy through evaluating, developing, and implementing strategies to enhance asset performance.

“We continue to grow our presense along transportation corridors in key European logistics markets and Leonie is a valuable addition to our team,” said Balazs Lados, Managing Director of Realterm Europe. “Realterm will benefit from her diverse experience in the European industrial and logstics sectors and we are excited to have her on board.”

Leonie has more than nine years of experience in asset management, brokerage and real estate consultancy roles, specifically in the industrial and logistics asset class. Before joining Realterm, she served as head of occupier services for key logistics clients at a worldwide commercial real estate group.

She holds a Masters in Real Estate Management from Kingston University London and a Bachelors in Business Administration from Fontys University of Applied Sciences.

About Realterm

Realterm is a real estate operator with a 30-year track record of executing niche private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $7 billion in assets through five logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Interspace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.