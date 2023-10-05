Lineage Logistics buys eight cold storage facilities from Burris

Cold storage and logistics services provider Lineage Logistics this week added another acquisition to its stable, saying it had bought the warehousing and e-commerce assets of Burris Logistics, a Delaware-based provider of refrigerated warehousing and freight services.

Novi, Michigan-based Lineage Logistics has been growing fast in recent years, including the acquisition of Turvo, Versalcold Logistics, and MTC Logistics, all in 2022.

The latest deal adds eight facilities from Burris, which has been invested in recent takeovers of its own, most recently including the California foodservice redistributor R.W. Zant Co.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of these eight cold storage facilities to Lineage’s warehousing network will provide nearly 1.3 million square feet of capacity and approximately 115,000 pallet positions across facilities in Lakeland, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; McDonough, Georgia; Edmond, Oklahoma; New Castle, Delaware; Waukesha, Wisconsin; and Federalsburg, Maryland.

The transaction represents Lineage’s third proprietary deal with Burris. Lineage acquired both its Lyndhurst, Virginia and Haines City, Florida locations from Burris in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

According to Lineage, the acquired facilities are strategically located in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, near major highways and transportation hubs, and will serve densely populated markets to help Lineage’s direct-to-consumer fulfillment operation reach all 50 states.

“This deal represents the trust we have built and the track record we have delivered across our longstanding relationship with Burris, which is demonstrative of Lineage being the industry’s acquiror of choice,” Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO of Lineage, said in a release. “As with our previous acquisitions from Burris, these complementary locations and their supremely dedicated team members will further fuel Lineage’s fierce customer-driven approach and serve our vision to become the world’s most dynamic temperature-controlled logistics company.”

