RLA seeks nominations for “Reverse Logistics Excellence” awards

Everyone appreciates a little recognition once in a while, and the people working in the reverse logistics industry are no exception. To provide that recognition, the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA)—which is now a unit of the National Retail Federation (NRF)—conducts an annual awards program to honor companies that are setting the standard for excellence in the industry through their vision, innovation, focus, and efficiency. In addition to the corporate awards, RLA also honors individuals who have served as an inspiration to others in the field.

The group is now accepting nominations for the RLA 2024 Excellence Awards. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31.

RLA will present awards in six categories. The four corporate awards include: the Reverse Logistics Operational Excellence Award (awarded to a company that demonstrates leadership in the effective execution of reverse logistics), the Innovation Solution Partner Award (awarded to the company that provides the most effective and innovative solutions and tools for supporting reverse execution), Green Reverse Logistics Award (awarded to a company that demonstrates leadership in sustainable reverse logistics operations), and Circular Economy Award (awarded to a retailer or manufacturer that has made a commitment to a wholistic approach to product design, marketing, return, and reuse as part of a circular economy leadership position).

Awards for individuals include: the Reverse Logistics Education Award (awarded to an individual who has been an avid contributor to the teaching and promotion of courses with a focus on the various aspects of reverse logistics as a science) and the Lifetime Achievement Award (awarded to an individual who has led or inspired the advancement of reverse logistics over the past decade).