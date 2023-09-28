Workers only claim to have artificial “intelligence”

If you manage supply chain operations, you’ve doubtless heard about the proliferating use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Bard throughout the industry. But if you’ve decided to jump on the AI train and are looking to hire an experienced “prompt engineer,” be very, very careful.

A recent survey by the human resources advisory firm ResumeBuilder showed that nearly half (45%) of recent job seekers lied about their AI “skills” during the hiring process—but the majority were hired anyway. The study was conducted in September among 1,000 full-time office workers and those looking for a full-time office job.

Worse yet, an even larger portion (two-thirds) of office workers who already have jobs admitted to exaggerating their AI skills in the workplace. One silver lining is that at least they’re trying to improve: 85% of office workers said they plan to upgrade their AI skills within the next year.

Still, misrepresenting job skills is risky business. The study also showed that 10% of those who had exaggerated their AI skills were fired when the truth came to light.

“I think people are out of work and frustrated, which leads to making certain choices out of desperation. But as the stats from this survey show, you can get fired for lying,” Julia Toothacre, a résumé and career strategist at ResumeBuilder, said in a release. “People had lied to get positions before things like ChatGPT came to be, but the disdain for corporations wasn’t like what it is now. People aren’t loyal to companies anymore, so lying likely seems like a risk worth taking to get a better title and paycheck.”