UPS to acquire time-critical logistics provider MNX Global Logistics

Private equity-owned California firm serves biopharmaceutical, life sciences, high-tech, medical device, aviation, and financial industries.

UPS Midnight_1440x752.jpeg
September 28, 2023
Ben Ames
No Comments

UPS Inc. is expanding its capabilities in logistics solutions for healthcare industries such as radio- and bio-pharmaceutical products, announcing today that it has agreed to acquire MNX Global Logistics, a California-based time-critical logistics provider.

According to UPS, the acquisition will bring more precision and capability to UPS customers in healthcare and related industries who rely upon time-sensitive, often life-impacting logistics solutions. 

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but MNX is owned by the private equity firm Quad-C Management Inc., which bought the company in 2021 from its previous owner, Audax Private Equity.

MNX said its capabilities in radio-pharmaceuticals and temperature-controlled logistics will help UPS Healthcare and its clinical trial logistics subsidiary Marken meet the growing demand for these services in the healthcare industry. UPS acquired Marken in 2016 in a move to gain market share in life sciences areas like clinical trials material storage and distribution.

According to MNX, its clients include multinational companies in the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, high-tech, medical device, aviation, and financial industries, who use it for safe and securely deliver of high-value, time and temperature-sensitive shipments around the world. MNX serves 190 countries and territories with services including Next Flight Out (NFO), Air Charter, On-Demand Courier, Managed Transportation, Service Parts Logistics (SPL) and Specialty Freight.

 

 

 

Transportation Parcel & Postal Carriers
KEYWORDS UPS
    Benames
    Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

    Recent Articles by Ben Ames

    Kion begins recycling lithium-ion forklift batteries with partner Li-Cycle

    UPS to hire 100,000 seasonal employees

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2023. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing